Advertisement

BOATER FAIL: Colorado Parks and Wildlife deals with 1st submerged vehicle of the boating season

A car submerged underwater in Lake Pueblo on 4/2/21.
A car submerged underwater in Lake Pueblo on 4/2/21.(Ranger Erin Steinman/CPW)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:10 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Friday was the perfect Spring Day for much of Colorado, for a few folks it was a great day to get out on their boats. It was also a painful reminder to the public about using caution around the water after one driver may have made a rookie mistake.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers were called to Lake Pueblo on Friday as an SUV slowly crept away from the North Boat Ramp and into the lake. According to the ranger at the scene, it appears the driver failed to set the parking brake while either launching a boat or recovering one.

A dive team with the sheriff’s office was called to the scene to help with the recovery of the vehicle.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared photos of the incident along with a friendly reminder to use “extreme caution” when you’re around bodies of water.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A face-mask sign can be seen at a Pueblo restaurant.
Gov. Polis signs ‘modified’ mask order
Couple creates boozy doughnut business after losing jobs to COVID-19
Couple creates boozy doughnut business in Colorado Springs after losing jobs to COVID-19
Serious crash in Pueblo 4/1/21.
Deadly crash in Pueblo on Thursday on I-25 near the Highway 50 bypass
Unsealed letter from Letecia Stauch to a judge dated 2/21/21.
Letter to a judge from a woman suspected of killing her own stepson in Colorado was unsealed on Wednesday
Assistant Chief Greg Gatzke.
Colorado firefighter passes away following work-related incident

Latest News

Breaking News Center
WATCH LIVE: 11 Breaking News Center Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m.
Easter weekend
Sunny & Warm Holiday Weekend!
Westbound Barnes Road at Powers Boulevard and Eastbound Barnes Road at Rio Vista Drive in...
Deadly crash closes parts of Powers Friday afternoon in Colorado Springs
Easter weekend
Easter weekend