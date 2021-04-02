BOATER FAIL: Colorado Parks and Wildlife deals with 1st submerged vehicle of the boating season

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Friday was the perfect Spring Day for much of Colorado, for a few folks it was a great day to get out on their boats. It was also a painful reminder to the public about using caution around the water after one driver may have made a rookie mistake.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers were called to Lake Pueblo on Friday as an SUV slowly crept away from the North Boat Ramp and into the lake. According to the ranger at the scene, it appears the driver failed to set the parking brake while either launching a boat or recovering one.

A dive team with the sheriff’s office was called to the scene to help with the recovery of the vehicle.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared photos of the incident along with a friendly reminder to use “extreme caution” when you’re around bodies of water.

Boating season is officially underway @LakePuebloSP. How can we tell? Our @COParksWildlife park rangers have fished their first vehicle and boat trailer out of the lake! This was no April Fool's prank. It was an actual rescue at the North Boat Ramp. (1 of 3) pic.twitter.com/swnavQXTNG — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) April 2, 2021

