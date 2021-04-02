3 people arrested in Colorado Springs are suspected of distributing child porn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs announced they arrested three people as they executed search warrants tied to child porn.

From Monday to Thursday a task force executed the warrants for 21-year-old Kody Braxton, 54-year-old Ruben Tom Badial and 24-year-old Carlos Alberto Villar-Gonzalez. All three are suspected of possessing and distributing child sex abuse material in Colorado SPrings and El Paso County in three separate cases.

The Colorado ICAC Task Force handled the investigation and consists of Detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s office, as well as, Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations.

While all three suspects are innocent until proven guilty, KKTV wants to remind the public of the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline. If you suspect child abuse or neglect you are asked to call 844-CO-4Kids.

