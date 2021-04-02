Advertisement

3 people arrested in Colorado Springs are suspected of distributing child porn

Stock photo of police lights.
Stock photo of police lights.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:15 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs announced they arrested three people as they executed search warrants tied to child porn.

From Monday to Thursday a task force executed the warrants for 21-year-old Kody Braxton, 54-year-old Ruben Tom Badial and 24-year-old Carlos Alberto Villar-Gonzalez. All three are suspected of possessing and distributing child sex abuse material in Colorado SPrings and El Paso County in three separate cases.

The Colorado ICAC Task Force handled the investigation and consists of Detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s office, as well as, Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations.

While all three suspects are innocent until proven guilty, KKTV wants to remind the public of the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline. If you suspect child abuse or neglect you are asked to call 844-CO-4Kids.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unsealed letter from Letecia Stauch to a judge dated 2/21/21.
Letter to a judge from a woman suspected of killing her own stepson in Colorado was unsealed on Wednesday
A face-mask sign can be seen at a Pueblo restaurant.
Gov. Polis to sign ‘modified’ mask order
Couple creates boozy doughnut business after losing jobs to COVID-19
Couple creates boozy doughnut business in Colorado Springs after losing jobs to COVID-19
Vaccine
Mild symptoms are common after getting COVID-19 vaccine; could be slightly worse if you previously had virus
Crash in Colorado Springs on 3/31/21.
Suspected DUI in dramatic rollover crash caught on camera in Colorado Springs

Latest News

MUCH warmer weather
Spring warmth is here!
Marvin Towne.
MISSING: Alzheimer’s patient last seen in Pueblo
Grass fire in Colorado Springs 4/1/21.
Crews respond to a brush fire in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon on the northwest side of the city
MUCH warmer weather
VERY warm Easter weekend!