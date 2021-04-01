Advertisement

Victims robbed at gunpoint during overnight home invasion

Location of April 1, 2021 home invasion in southeast Colorado Springs.
Location of April 1, 2021 home invasion in southeast Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:14 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed man forced his way into a home overnight and held the occupants at gunpoint.

The victims told police the suspect barged in around 2:40 Thursday morning and robbed them while aiming his gun in their direction. He ultimately left them unharmed after taking cash and fled the area before police got on scene.

The home invasion was reported in the 4300 block of Charleston Place in southeast Colorado Springs.

Police say they have identified the robber but have not taken him into custody yet. It’s unclear if the crime was random or if the suspect and victims knew each other.

