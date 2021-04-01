Serious rollover crash in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least two people were trapped in a vehicle following a rollover crash in Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to the scene just before 7 p.m. A vehicle had rolled and gone into a yard at Jetwing Place and Jetwing Drive. Details on possible injuries were not immediately available.

11 News has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of a trapped accident trapped with 2 trapped victims at Jetwing Pl and Jetwinf Dr. #confirmedtrapped E11, T8, Rescue 17 on scene. pic.twitter.com/M5bPAIdhxX — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 1, 2021

