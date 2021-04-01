Advertisement

Serious rollover crash in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night

Crash in Colorado Springs on 3/31/21.
Crash in Colorado Springs on 3/31/21.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:11 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least two people were trapped in a vehicle following a rollover crash in Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to the scene just before 7 p.m. A vehicle had rolled and gone into a yard at Jetwing Place and Jetwing Drive. Details on possible injuries were not immediately available.

11 News has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to the scene of a shooting in northeast Colorado Springs on March 30, 2021.
Shooting on the northeast side of Colorado Springs under investigation Monday night
Many businesses and organizations are encouraging their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine....
Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine appointments still available for Wednesday and Thursday in El Paso County
Jacqueline Christine Stephens. Also goes by Jacqueline Bircher.
MISSING: Colorado woman was last seen on Friday
Murder suspect Marvin Santiago.
Man suspected of murdering his girlfriend in Colorado Springs turns himself in months later
El Paso County launched an interactive map for COVID-19 vaccine distributors.
New COVID-19 vaccine interactive map launched for El Paso County

Latest News

A family stops for a photograph before entering Rocky Mountain National Park on Wednesday, Aug....
Rocky Mountain National Park is trying out an entry permit reservation system
Spring warmth is here!
Spring warmth is here!
Unsealed letter from Letecia Stauch to a judge dated 2/21/21.
Letter to a judge from a woman suspected of killing her own stepson in Colorado was unsealed on Wednesday
FedEx trailer catches fire along I-25 on 3/31/21.
FedEx trailer bursts into flames along I-25 in Colorado