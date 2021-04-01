Serious rollover crash in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:11 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least two people were trapped in a vehicle following a rollover crash in Colorado Springs Wednesday night.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to the scene just before 7 p.m. A vehicle had rolled and gone into a yard at Jetwing Place and Jetwing Drive. Details on possible injuries were not immediately available.
