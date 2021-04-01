Rocky Mountain National Park is trying out an entry permit reservation system

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Some changes were approved for how visitors can gain access to Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.

On Wednesday, park officials shared details with the public on implementing what is described as a “pilot temporary timed entry reservation system.” The new system will make two types of reservations available and starts on May 28 running through Oct. 11.

“One permit will be for the Bear Lake Road Corridor, which will include the entire corridor and access to the rest of the park,” a release from Rocky Mountain National Park reads. “This reservation period will be from 5 am to 6 pm. The second permit will be for the rest of Rocky Mountain National Park, excluding the Bear Lake Road corridor. This reservation period will be from 9 am to 3 pm. Permits issued using the reservation system will allow park visitors to enter the park within two-hour windows of availability. The reservation system will apply to all areas of the park.”

Reservations to enter the park go on sale on May 1. The reservation system was not active when this article was written. You will be able to make reservations from May 28 through June 30 through Recreation.gov starting at 8 a.m. on May 1.

Click here for more on the reservation system.

A similar reservation system was put in place due to COVID-19 in 2020 after the park had been completely closed for two months. Reservations in 2021 from May 28 through Oct. 11 will be based on approximately 75 percent to 85 percent of the park’s total parking capacity. Last year’s system was based on approximately 60 percent of the park’s total parking capacity.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.