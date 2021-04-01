Rockies home opener Thursday welcomes fans for first time since 2019 season

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Rockies begin their 2021 season Thursday, welcoming a limited number of fans for the first time since their 2019 season.

The state approved 21,000 fans inside, which is 42% capacity of about 50,000 seats.

Face masks must be worn at all times. Ballpark access will be restricted to seats, unless accessing restrooms and concession areas. Standing room areas in the ballpark will not be available for gathering, including the Rooftop, concourse viewing areas, playgrounds and the Platte River area.

Seats will be grouped in “pods” to ensure safe separation between groups of fans, with guests from the same household or purchased group tickets together in the same pod.

Seeds and nuts in the shell will not be permitted at this time. Players will not be able to sign autographs or toss baseballs into the stands per MLB COVID protocols.

