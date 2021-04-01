Advertisement

Rockies home opener Thursday welcomes fans for first time since 2019 season

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:02 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Rockies begin their 2021 season Thursday, welcoming a limited number of fans for the first time since their 2019 season.

The state approved 21,000 fans inside, which is 42% capacity of about 50,000 seats.

Face masks must be worn at all times. Ballpark access will be restricted to seats, unless accessing restrooms and concession areas. Standing room areas in the ballpark will not be available for gathering, including the Rooftop, concourse viewing areas, playgrounds and the Platte River area.

Seats will be grouped in “pods” to ensure safe separation between groups of fans, with guests from the same household or purchased group tickets together in the same pod.

Seeds and nuts in the shell will not be permitted at this time. Players will not be able to sign autographs or toss baseballs into the stands per MLB COVID protocols.

For more information about COVID protocols at Rockies games, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unsealed letter from Letecia Stauch to a judge dated 2/21/21.
Letter to a judge from a woman suspected of killing her own stepson in Colorado was unsealed on Wednesday
Vaccine
Mild symptoms are common after getting COVID-19 vaccine; could be slightly worse if you previously had virus
FedEx trailer catches fire along I-25 on 3/31/21.
FedEx trailer bursts into flames along I-25 in Colorado
Crash in Colorado Springs on 3/31/21.
Suspected DUI in dramatic rollover crash caught on camera in Colorado Springs
Murder suspect Marvin Santiago.
Man suspected of murdering his girlfriend in Colorado Springs turns himself in months later

Latest News

Location of April 1, 2021 home invasion in southeast Colorado Springs.
Victims robbed at gunpoint during overnight home invasion
Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people,...
Child among 4 dead in shooting at California office building
The Labor Department said Thursday that the number of claims increased from 658,000 the week...
US jobless claims rise to 719K as coronavirus still forces layoffs
Rockies home opener
Rockies home opener