Reported drive-by shooting under investigation on the southeast side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were called to a reported drive-by shooting on the southeast side of Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

At about 6:50 p.m. a man was shot in the leg outside of a Little Caesers near S. Academy Boulevard and Chelton Road. Police say the victim is expected to survive and there was no suspect description available last time this article was written.

Authorities had taped off a parking lot and the investigation was still active as of 8:25 p.m.

As more details become available this article will be updated.

