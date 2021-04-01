Advertisement

Pueblo police searching for bank robber driving stolen car

Police say this is the car that was used in the March 29, 2021 robbery. It is a 2003 model and...
Police say this is the car that was used in the March 29, 2021 robbery. It is a 2003 model and had been reported stolen.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are hoping someone has information on a recent bank robbery on the north side of the city.

In the middle of the business day Monday, police say a man in a bandana held the Sunflower Bank in the 500 block of West 29th Street. He then fled in a stolen getaway car.

There were no reported injuries. Police did not say how much the suspect got away with.

The suspect has been described as a slender 6-foot-tall male wearing a blue Dickies-style coat with either jeans or blue Dickies work pants and a florescent orange beanie similar in color to the orange hunters wear. The bandana covering his face was blue. No age or race was provided by police. The car the suspect drove was a dark gray 2003 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen.

The robbery was reported at approximately 12:15 p.m.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Carly Gustin with the Pueblo Police Department at 719-240-1341. Those preferring to stay anonymous can call 719-542-STOP. Tips can also be emailed to Gustin at cgustin@pueblo.us.

