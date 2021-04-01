Advertisement

PBS Kids celebrates Autism Awareness Month with new friends

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:40 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A new child is introduced this month on the animated TV show “Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” who is a little different.

He’s sensitive to loud noises and he likes doing things his way, in his time.

Ben is autistic and he helps teach the show’s regular cast about acceptance.

“People think and do things differently. And that’s OK,” says star Yadina after learning about Ben’s specialness.

The episode premiering Monday is one of several ways PBS Kids is celebrating Autism Awareness Month.

The Emmy-winning “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” and new superhero series “Hero Elementary” also shine spotlights on characters with autism.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unsealed letter from Letecia Stauch to a judge dated 2/21/21.
Letter to a judge from a woman suspected of killing her own stepson in Colorado was unsealed on Wednesday
Vaccine
Mild symptoms are common after getting COVID-19 vaccine; could be slightly worse if you previously had virus
FedEx trailer catches fire along I-25 on 3/31/21.
FedEx trailer bursts into flames along I-25 in Colorado
Crash in Colorado Springs on 3/31/21.
Suspected DUI in dramatic rollover crash caught on camera in Colorado Springs
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 3/31/21.
Reported drive-by shooting under investigation on the southeast side of Colorado Springs

Latest News

Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people,...
Child among 4 dead in shooting at California office building
FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2019, file photo, Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman hits a home run...
Mets-Nats opener delayed after positive COVID test, tracing
Justice Mullarkey
1st female chief justice of Colorado Supreme Court dies
Only 10% of Europe’s population has received one dose and that only 4% have been fully...
WHO: Europe’s vaccination program is “unacceptably slow”
Courteney Batya Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, talked Thursday about how George Floyd was 'a...
Courteney Batya Ross: Death of mom had profound impact on George Floyd