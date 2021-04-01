Nine host cities announced for 2023 Women’s World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) - The 2023 Women’s World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand.

The opening match will take place at Eden Park in Auckland with Sydney’s Stadium Australia hosting the final. The two semifinal matches will be split between Australia and New Zealand. This World Cup will be the first to feature 32 teams, up from the 24 that participated in the 2019 women’s tournament in France.

The schedule for the event will be announced later this year.

3/31/2021 7:02:26 PM (GMT -6:00)