New Mexico Legislature OK’s legal recreational marijuana

House Bill 2 in New Mexico.
House Bill 2 in New Mexico.(@GovMLG/Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANTA FE, N.M (AP) - New Mexico’s Legislature has approved the legalization of recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older in a bill that the governor plans to sign, extending the legal cannabis market across the American Southwest.

The state House concurred with Senate amendments Wednesday to provide the Legislature’s final approval. A companion bill would automatically erase some past marijuana convictions and reconsider criminal sentences for about 100 prisoners.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called a special legislation this week to push for legalization of marijuana in efforts to spur employment and a stable new source of state income. She is expected to sign the package of bills.

