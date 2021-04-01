Advertisement

New Affordable Care Act subsidies available

The health insurance subsidies are funded by the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package...
The health insurance subsidies are funded by the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package President Joe Biden signed into law in early March.(Source: Healthcare.gov)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Enrollees of the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare) and those looking for coverage can start accessing new premium subsidies on the federal exchange beginning Thursday.

The health insurance subsidies are funded by the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package President Joe Biden signed into law in early March.

The relief package made two changes to subsidies to address long-standing complaints that Obamacare plans are not affordable for many people, especially the middle class.

Enrollees will now pay no more than 8.5 percent of their income toward coverage, down from nearly 10 percent, and lower-income policyholders will get subsidies that eliminate their premiums completely.

The unemployed will have to wait longer to enroll in zero-premium plans, as this type of subsidy doesn’t currently exist and will take longer to set up.

Residents of the 36 states that enroll through healthcare.gov will see the larger subsidies when they go to the site starting Thursday.

States that run their own exchanges are aiming for a similar timeline, but implementation dates could vary.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unsealed letter from Letecia Stauch to a judge dated 2/21/21.
Letter to a judge from a woman suspected of killing her own stepson in Colorado was unsealed on Wednesday
Vaccine
Mild symptoms are common after getting COVID-19 vaccine; could be slightly worse if you previously had virus
FedEx trailer catches fire along I-25 on 3/31/21.
FedEx trailer bursts into flames along I-25 in Colorado
Crash in Colorado Springs on 3/31/21.
Suspected DUI in dramatic rollover crash caught on camera in Colorado Springs
Murder suspect Marvin Santiago.
Man suspected of murdering his girlfriend in Colorado Springs turns himself in months later

Latest News

Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 3/31/21.
Reported drive-by shooting under investigation on the southeast side of Colorado Springs
A family stops for a photograph before entering Rocky Mountain National Park on Wednesday, Aug....
Rocky Mountain National Park is trying out an entry permit reservation system
House fire in Colorado Springs 3/31/21.
Crews respond to a structure fire in Colorado Springs Wednesday night
House Bill 2 in New Mexico.
New Mexico Legislature OKs legal recreational marijuana
FedEx trailer catches fire along I-25 on 3/31/21.
FedEx trailer bursts into flames along I-25 in Colorado