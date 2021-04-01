MISSING: Alzheimer’s patient last seen in Pueblo
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:54 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking for help with locating a missing Alzheimer’s patient.
A photo of 78-year-old Marvin Towne can be viewed at the top of this article. He was last seen in the 100 block of W. 8th Street in Pueblo. Police say he’s unfamiliar with the area and was last wearing a green dress shirt along with dark-gray sweatpants.
If you see Towne you’re asked to contact Pueblo Police at (719) 553-2502.
