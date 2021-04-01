MISSING: Alzheimer’s patient last seen in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking for help with locating a missing Alzheimer’s patient.

A photo of 78-year-old Marvin Towne can be viewed at the top of this article. He was last seen in the 100 block of W. 8th Street in Pueblo. Police say he’s unfamiliar with the area and was last wearing a green dress shirt along with dark-gray sweatpants.

If you see Towne you’re asked to contact Pueblo Police at (719) 553-2502.

Missing Person



78-year-old, Marvin Towne was last seen in the 100 block of W. 8th St. Marvin has Alzheimer’s and is unfamiliar with the area. He was wearing a green dress shirt, dark gray sweatpants, 6'01" , 165 pounds. Please contact Pueblo Police if you have information. pic.twitter.com/LAu2Mn1MaX — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) April 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.