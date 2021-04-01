Advertisement

Man charged in connection with deadly road rage shooting of woman in N.C.

By WMBF staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:04 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – An arrest has been made in connection with the deadly road rage shooting of a Pennsylvania woman on Interstate 95 in Robeson County.

According to information from Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, 29-year-old Dejywan R. Floyd, of Lumberton, was arrested at 12:38 a.m. on April 1 at the Parkview Apartments.

Floyd is charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property, authorities said. The charges stem from the shooting death of 47-year-old Julie Eberly, of Manheim, Penn., on March 25.

On that date at approximately 11:40 am, officers were dispatched to a person shot near exit 22 on I-95 north of Lumberton.

Eberly had been shot through the passenger door as she and her husband, Ryan Eberly, were traveling on I-95 South. Ryan Eberly was not injured, authorities said.

Julie Eberly was taken to UNC Southeastern where she later died.

The investigation revealed a road rage encounter unknowingly developed after the victim’s GMC Yukon came close to the suspect’s Chevrolet Malibu during a merge into a lane, according to Wilkins.

Authorities said the suspect then pulled to the victim’s passenger side, rolled down his window and fired multiple shots into the passenger door. Witnesses stated that the suspect then drove off and exited at exit 22. The victim’s vehicle then pulled over on I-95 and waited for medical assistance, according to law enforcement.

