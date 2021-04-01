Advertisement

K-9 helps border agents discover fentanyl hidden inside breakfast burritos

The fentanyl-stuffed burritos were inside the backpack of a 37-year-old man traveling in an SUV.
The fentanyl-stuffed burritos were inside the backpack of a 37-year-old man traveling in an SUV.(Customs and Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:56 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
YUMA, Ariz. (CNN) - Border officials busted a man trying to smuggle opioids hidden inside breakfast burritos.

A Customs and Border Protection K-9 alerted them to the drugs at an immigration checkpoint in Arizona on Monday. The fentanyl-stuffed burritos were inside the backpack of a 37-year-old man traveling in an SUV.

Officials arrested the man and seized the drugs.

The drugs weighed in at more than 5 pounds and had a street value of nearly $60,000.

Fentanyl is of specific concern to law enforcement because it is a large component of the opioid crisis.

This marks the second time in as many months officials have intercepted drug-laced breakfast food. In February, federal agents in Cincinnati found nearly $3 million worth of corn flakes coated with cocaine heading for Hong Kong from South America.

