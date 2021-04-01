‘He was a loving guy’: Memory of El Paso County Deputy Hopkins will be honored 1 year after he passed from COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - When the first COVID-19 case was detected in Colorado, so much uncertainty surrounded the strand of coronavirus that continued to spread around the world. When the first person in Colorado died from COVID-19 in March of 2020, the general public only knew of an age and a gender.

On April 1, 2020 Colorado lost a man who served their community for two decades with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. A woman lost her husband. Parents lost their son. For the first time, the State of Colorado had a face they could connect to a deadly pandemic that would only claim more lives in the months to come. Deputy Jeffrey Hopkins’ End Of Watch came on a day when he was only 41 years old.

“He was a very very quiet guy, but the things that he did have to say when he said them they were very very passionate,” Sgt. Ty Smith with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said of Deputy Hopkins. “They were very very strong, heartfelt.”

Sgt. Smith worked alongside Deputy Hopkins for years. Smith said Hopkins signed up for the special response team and was an instructor for defensive tactics. According to Smith, his passion ran deep for his career.

“He was a loving guy, he always liked to have a lot of fun with his coworkers,” Sgt. Smith added.

Sgt. Smith recalled some of his fondest memories of Hopkins. He said he was a great poker player, he loved playing the game Rock Band, leaving the singing to Sgt. Smith.

“Deputy Hopkins was a great man. He was very sweet, very gentle,” Sgt. Smith explained as he recalled what he was like in the office. “Anyone who knows him knows he was a big guy, physically. One of the stories I remember is he would always like to print off paperwork and review his paperwork in front of the printer. That printer walkway was pretty narrow, so he always blocked the walkway. So we gave him names like ‘roadblock.’ Outside of work he was the same person he was in work, a loving and caring person.”

Deputy Hopkins is one of too many across the country. The Officer Down Memorial Page has a section dedicated to fallen officers from the COVID-19 Pandemic. More than 200 photos span the page.

“It’s just a reminder that despite your race, your color, your job whatever you do, the pandemic is real,” Sgt. Smith explained.

As Thursday marks a year since Deputy Hopkins passing, it’s important to the remember and honor one of the many people who died working on the frontlines during the pandemic.

“Remember his name. Share his stories, share his experience with COVID-19.” Sgt. Smith said of honoring Deputy Hopkins. “As this pandemic starts to kind of settle a little bit we can’t get complacent.”

Sgt. Smith added if we remember the name of Deputy Hopkins, it will be easier to remember to take COVID-19 seriously.

According to a report by the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum, COVID-19 related fatalities were the single highest cause of officer line-of-duty deaths in 2020.

A memorial service is being held on Thursday at 10 a.m. outside the jail to honor the life of Deputy Hopkins.

