Gov. Polis to sign ‘modified’ mask order

DENVER (KKTV) - The governor’s office has confirmed Gov. Jared Polis plans to extend the state’s mask mandate for another 30 days.

But this time, it’s going to look different than what Coloradans have grown used to.

The office released the following statement to 11 News Wednesday night:

“The governor intends to sign a new 30-day mask order that will be modified to account for where we are in the pandemic, the varied cases county by county, and the feedback we have received through public comment.”

Though asked, the governor’s office did not elaborate on what those modification would be. Under a draft proposal obtained by 11 News, counties in green on the state’s COVID-19 dial would be allowed to lift the mandate, but it is not known if this is the plan that is going to be adopted.

The new mask order will go into effect over the weekend.

Currently, much of eastern Colorado and a large swath of southwestern Colorado are in green on the dial. The state’s most populated areas, including ski counties, are largely blue or yellow, the second and third-lowest on the six-level dial. El Paso County is currently in level yellow, and Pueblo is in level blue.

To qualify for level green, a county must have an incidence rate of no more than 35 coronavirus cases per 100,000, a positivity rate at or below 5 percent, and show several days of decreasing hospital rates. El Paso County’s incidence rate and positivity rate remain high at 161.5 and 6.8 percent, respectively. Hospitalizations, however, are declining.

The state first implemented a mask mandate on July 17, 2020. Polis has extended the order every 30 days since.

