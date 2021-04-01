Advertisement

Crews respond to a structure fire in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

House fire in Colorado Springs 3/31/21.
House fire in Colorado Springs 3/31/21.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire Wednesday night north of downtown Colorado Springs.

Firefighters arrived at the scene just after 8:30 p.m. along Franklin Street a block north of Uintah Street. When crews arrived there was a fire on one side of the house and in the attic. The Colorado Springs Fire Department was reporting they had the blaze under control just before 9 p.m. and were checking for hot spots at that time.

No injuries were reported in the fire and the cause remains under investigation.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the fire. The purpose of this article is to give the public the latest information on first responder activity in their neighborhood.

