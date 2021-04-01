Crews respond to a brush fire in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon on the northwest side of the city
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:57 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were called to a brush fire in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon.
Just before 3 p.m. smoke could be seen in the area of Centennial Boulevard and Fillmore. The neighborhood is on the northwest side of Colorado Springs.
As of 2:55 p.m. no structures were threatened. As of 3:05 p.m. the fire was estimated at about two acres and was considered slow moving. CSFD had five brush trucks and three engines at the scene.
We will update this article as we work to learn more.
