Couple creates boozy doughnut business in Colorado Springs after losing jobs to COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gabby and Ryan Main had no intention of starting a doughnut business in Colorado Springs, but things change.

The origin story behind Happy Hour Donuts comes from a trip up to Denver, when Gabby wanted to stop for a doughnut, and Ryan refused to stop.

“I should have just let her buy the three dollar doughnut!” Ryan teased.

Gabby decided since both of them had been furloughed from their jobs because of COVID-19 closures (the wedding industry and fitness industry) she had a lot of time on her hands, and she would make a doughnut of her own.

“They were literally the worst doughnuts you could ever imagine,” Gabby jokes. But she didn’t stop after the first batch.

Now months of practice later, the couple has started up their own business with a winning recipe for fluffy doughnuts with alcohol infused glazes.

“We will do a strawberry margarita, or a piña colada, a maple bourbon, something that will add a little kick, but something that everyone can still enjoy,” Gabby explained.

Many baking recipes including alcohol will bake some of the booze off, but because the spirits and wines are mixed into the toppings, the alcohol content stays in. Still these are tiny amounts we’re talking about, nothing that you couldn’t feed to a child according to the two.

“It’s honestly just to add additional flavor,” Gabby said.

The new entrepreneurs are still baking these treats out of their kitchen, but are hoping to set up shop in either a food truck or a brick and mortar location if their idea really takes off. Right now they are focusing on making the most of their new idea, after months at home.

“I think if COVID taught us anything it was that we need to live our lives and take chances and just go for it.”

