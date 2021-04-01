CDOT announces spring DUI enforcement period beginning Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The next several days are going to be beautiful. Don’t spend it behind bars because you decided to drink and drive!

Beginning Friday and running through May 10, law enforcement agencies across the state will be on heightened alert for intoxicated drivers.

“As temperatures warm and more Coloradans are vaccinated, we expect more people to be on our roadways. Everyone is eager to get back to normal, but this isn’t an excuse to be careless if consuming alcohol, marijuana, or other drugs,” said Chief Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol. “Make a plan before you consume an impairing substance. Your decision boils down to being responsible or being reckless. Never put an innocent life in harm’s way.”

During the most recent enforcement for St. Patrick’s Day, CDOT says DUI arrests were up over that same period last year. Colorado Springs Police Department led the way with arrests, busting more DUI drivers than any other police department in the city, 33 to Denver’s 10 and Lakewood’s 10, the next two highest. Good on Springs police -- bad on Springs drivers.

So far in 2021, 34 people have been killed in DUI crashes, including three in El Paso County.

Call a friend, call an Uber -- don’t drive yourself if you drink or use drugs!

