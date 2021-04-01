Advertisement

Caught on Camera: Deer crashes through school bus window, lands on student

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 3:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWHATAN, Co., Va. (WWBT) - It was anything but an average school bus ride early Thursday, April 1, when a deer crashed through the window and landed on a student.

The incident involved one of the buses from Powhatan High School and had students on it at the time.

Bus video shows the deer coming through the windshield and landing on a student in the first seat. The deer then runs around a bit before the driver is able to get the door open to let it out.

School officials said there were no injuries and the deer appeared to be OK.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Most Read

Unsealed letter from Letecia Stauch to a judge dated 2/21/21.
Letter to a judge from a woman suspected of killing her own stepson in Colorado was unsealed on Wednesday
A face-mask sign can be seen at a Pueblo restaurant.
Gov. Polis to sign ‘modified’ mask order
Couple creates boozy doughnut business after losing jobs to COVID-19
Couple creates boozy doughnut business in Colorado Springs after losing jobs to COVID-19
Vaccine
Mild symptoms are common after getting COVID-19 vaccine; could be slightly worse if you previously had virus
Crash in Colorado Springs on 3/31/21.
Suspected DUI in dramatic rollover crash caught on camera in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Stock photo of police lights.
3 people arrested in Colorado Springs are suspected of distributing child porn
MUCH warmer weather
Spring warmth is here!
Marvin Towne.
MISSING: Alzheimer’s patient last seen in Pueblo
Grass fire in Colorado Springs 4/1/21.
Crews respond to a brush fire in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon on the northwest side of the city