Amber Alert issued for 2 Florida children missing in ‘parental abduction’

By Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:40 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing Florida children in what authorities are calling a parental abduction.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 4-year-old Jaxson Evans and 2-year-old Lucy Evans.

Jaxson Evans is described as around 3 feet tall with blue eyes and blond hair. He was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt.

Lucy Evans is described as 3 feet tall with blue eyes and blond hair. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt.

The children were last seen in the area of the 200 block of Southwest Birch Place in Lake City, Florida.

Authorities said they may be in the company of 24-year-old David Evans and 23-year-old Sydni Jones, according to the Amber Alert.

David Evans is described as 5-foot-11 with sandy hair, brown eyes and a goatee beard, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with tan pants. Jones is described as 4-foot-11 with blond hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt with denim pants.

They may be traveling in a silver Dodge Stratus with Florida tag number IS08VN.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is calling the case a “parental abduction,” which they said occurred on Wednesday at around 5:15 p.m. They’re considering David Evans and Sydni Jones suspects, who “have active warrants for their arrest related to this case.”

Anyone with information on the case are urged to call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-752-7015 or dial 911.

