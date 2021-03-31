Whataburger eying expansion to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Move over, In-n-Out! Another beloved burger chain has its eyes on Colorado.

Texas-based Whataburger has submitted a proposal to the city of Colorado Springs join the growing group of restaurants in the Interquest Marketplace.

According to the proposal, obtained by 11 News partner The Gazette, if approved the restaurant would break ground this summer and open sometime in the fall.

The chain is not as well-known nationally as In-n-Out, but has a similar cult following among people from Texas. It was founded in Corpus Christi in 1950, two years after the first In-n-Out opened. If the proposal to the city is approved, the two burger chains would be neighbors.

11 News has reached out to Whataburger’s corporate office for more information and will update this article as we learn more..

