Advertisement

Whataburger eying expansion to Colorado Springs

(Source: KALB)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 12:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Move over, In-n-Out! Another beloved burger chain has its eyes on Colorado.

Texas-based Whataburger has submitted a proposal to the city of Colorado Springs join the growing group of restaurants in the Interquest Marketplace.

According to the proposal, obtained by 11 News partner The Gazette, if approved the restaurant would break ground this summer and open sometime in the fall.

The chain is not as well-known nationally as In-n-Out, but has a similar cult following among people from Texas. It was founded in Corpus Christi in 1950, two years after the first In-n-Out opened. If the proposal to the city is approved, the two burger chains would be neighbors.

11 News has reached out to Whataburger’s corporate office for more information and will update this article as we learn more..

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to the scene of a shooting in northeast Colorado Springs on March 30, 2021.
Shooting on the northeast side of Colorado Springs under investigation Monday night
Many businesses and organizations are encouraging their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine....
Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine appointments still available for Wednesday and Thursday in El Paso County
Jacqueline Christine Stephens. Also goes by Jacqueline Bircher.
MISSING: Colorado woman was last seen on Friday
Murder suspect Marvin Santiago.
Man suspected of murdering his girlfriend in Colorado Springs turns himself in months later
Shooting investigation at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs 3/29/21.
Shooting investigation underway at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs Monday

Latest News

City of Colorado Springs Special Election sample ballot 2021.
Colorado Springs General Municipal Election on April 6: View candidate websites
Heating up into Easter Weekend
Sun has returned
Alleged DUI driver crashes into La Junta police officer
Lee Isaac Chung’s sister talks about their family’s pursuit of the American dream
A Colorado Springs family’s close connection to an Oscar nominated director