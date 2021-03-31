Tire fire creates significant smoke in central Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters quickly extinguished a small fire near a homeless camp in central Colorado Springs Wednesday morning.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene at Austin Bluffs/Academy for a small fire in the drainage producing smoke in the area. pic.twitter.com/BJbkckG4Jh — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 31, 2021

Capt. Mike Smaldino with the Colorado Springs Fire Department says the fire appeared bigger from a distance than it was because of the amount of smoke it put up. Once on scene, firefighters determined it was just a small trash fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Smaldino confirmed a homeless population lives in the area but did not know if anyone in that group was responsible for the fire.

The next several days starting Thursday are forecasted to be warm and sunny. Practice common sense fire safety such as not discarding cigarettes outside so that we all can enjoy the beautiful weather!

