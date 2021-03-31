Advertisement

Tire fire creates significant smoke in central Springs

Firefighters at the scene of a fire in a drainage ditch at Academy and Austin Bluffs on March...
Firefighters at the scene of a fire in a drainage ditch at Academy and Austin Bluffs on March 31, 2021.(CSFD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:43 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters quickly extinguished a small fire near a homeless camp in central Colorado Springs Wednesday morning.

Capt. Mike Smaldino with the Colorado Springs Fire Department says the fire appeared bigger from a distance than it was because of the amount of smoke it put up. Once on scene, firefighters determined it was just a small trash fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Smaldino confirmed a homeless population lives in the area but did not know if anyone in that group was responsible for the fire.

The next several days starting Thursday are forecasted to be warm and sunny. Practice common sense fire safety such as not discarding cigarettes outside so that we all can enjoy the beautiful weather!

