Royal Gorge offering season passes half-off for Colorado residents during month of April

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:57 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - This is no April Fools’ Joke -- starting April 1, the Royal Gorge will be offering half-price season passes to Colorado residents!

That means instead of $72 for an annual pass, Coloradans can buy one for just $36, good for unlimited visits for an entire year. Child passes can be purchased for $30 instead of $60, and a family pass for a family of four has been slashed from $220 to $110. According to the Royal Gorge website, season passholders can visit the park, theater, take as many gondola rides as they like, and enjoy other seasonally-available attractions.

To purchase a pass, just click here. While checking out, be sure to give a valid Colorado address and the promo code HFCOSP21.

“At these discounted prices, a family and child pass pays for itself in just one visit and an adult pass in two visits,” the park said.

The offer is good from April 1-30.

