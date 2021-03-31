Advertisement

NFL Owners approve 17-game regular season, Broncos to host 9 home games in 2021

The Broncos will host 9 home games in 2021, and one preseason game.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 7:57 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The NFL is increasing the regular season to 17 games and reducing the preseason to three games. Team owners on Tuesday approved the 17th game as expected, marking the first time in 43 years the regular season has been increased. It went from 14 to 16 games in 1978. The Super Bowl now will move back a week to Feb. 13, which places it directly in the middle of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Each extra NFL game will be an interconference matchup based on where teams finished in the previous season. AFC teams will be hosting the 17th game in 2021. Commissioner Roger Goodell says the NFL is looking into having “full stadiums” for the upcoming season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/30/2021 5:30:08 PM (GMT -6:00)

