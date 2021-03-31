Advertisement

New COVID-19 vaccine interactive map launched for El Paso County

El Paso County launched an interactive map for COVID-19 vaccine distributors.
El Paso County launched an interactive map for COVID-19 vaccine distributors.(El Paso County Public Health)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As COVID-19 vaccines become more and more available, El Paso County Public Health is working toward making it easier for the public to track down a provider close to their home.

An interactive map was recently launched in El Paso County to help people set up an appointment. Starting Friday, anyone 16 and older will be eligible for a vaccine in Colorado.

El Paso County Public Health will be able to vaccinate 1,000 people a day. Eligible residents in Phase 1B.4 and earlier will be able to schedule appointments for Wednesday, March 31, or Thursday, April 1. Clinics on both days will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.:

To schedule an appointment on Wednesday, March 31, click here. (appointments were still available as of 3/30)

To schedule an appointment on Thursday, April 1, click here. (appointments were still available as of 3/30)

You can utilize the interactive map below. NOTE: The interactive map displays best on a computer. If you are using a phone you may need to scroll across the screen to navigate the map.

