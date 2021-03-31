Mild symptoms are common after getting COVID-19 vaccine; could be slightly worse if you previously had virus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local doctor says mild symptoms are common after getting the COVID-19 vaccine but could be slightly worse if you previously had the virus.

Dr. Alexander Novin, UCHealth infectious disease clinical pharmacist, said side effects from the vaccine are common but are typically mild and short-lived, only lasting about one to three days. Symptoms can include redness, swelling or pain the area you got your shot, mild fatigue, fever, chills or aches.

“This process for developing them was not rushed and the vaccines have been studied across tens of thousands ... this is something we’ve been working on for decades as a technology. It’s not something that’s brand new,” said Novin.

Post-vaccine symptoms could be slightly worse if you previously had COVID-19.

“Your first dose of the vaccine is like your boost, so then your immune system goes into overdrive because it’s already seen it before and that’s when you have more side effects and higher antibody levels,” said Novin.

Experts say to get plenty of rest and fluids, take Tylenol and just wait for the symptoms to pass. If symptoms become more severe or long-lasting, contact your health care provider.

If you notice symptoms of sore throat, cough or shortness of breath, you may have COVID-19 instead of a vaccine reaction, so keep track of your symptoms after getting vaccinated.

