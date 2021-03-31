Advertisement

Man suspected of murdering his girlfriend in Colorado Springs turns himself in months later

Murder suspect Marvin Santiago.
Murder suspect Marvin Santiago.(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:27 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Months after a woman was found clinging to life in a Colorado Springs motel, a suspect is in custody and charged with first-degree murder.

The Colorado Springs Police Department was called to 1411 South Nevada Avenue, the Sun Springs Motel, back on Sept. 28. There they found Elena Alinj with life-threatening injuries. Her boyfriend, Marvin Santiago, was also with her. The very next day, Sept. 29, Alinju succumbed to her injuries.

“Ms. Alinj’s autopsy was initially classified as ‘pending’,” Senior Public Communications Specialist Natashia Kerr with the Colorado Springs Police Department wrote in a release. “On December 7, 2020, detectives received the completed autopsy report for Ms. Alinj from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. Ms. Alinj died from blunt force injuries and strangulation; the El Paso Coroner’s Office has ruled this death as a homicide.”

On March 4, detectives obtained a warrant for the victim’s boyfriend, Santiago. For weeks, authorities tried to find Santiago and even worked with law enforcement in Florida. On Friday, Santiago turned himself in.

Santiago is due in court on April 8 and was being held on no bond as of Tuesday night.

This is still an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs 3/29/21.
Shooting investigation underway at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs Monday
Police respond to the scene of a shooting in northeast Colorado Springs on March 30, 2021.
Shooting on the northeast side of Colorado Springs under investigation Monday night
Many businesses and organizations are encouraging their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine....
Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine appointments still available for Wednesday and Thursday in El Paso County
Monday's Most Wanted for March 29, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: March 29
Where vaccines stand in Colorado as of Monday, March 29, 2021.
Colorado opening COVID-19 vaccines to general public on April 2

Latest News

WANTED: Paul Sandoval, suspected of sexual assault on a child.
WANTED: Man suspected of sexual assault on a child in Colorado
Authorities say wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota have forced evacuations of more...
Crews battling Black Hills wildfires gaining control
Jacqueline Christine Stephens. Also goes by Jacqueline Bircher.
MISSING: Colorado woman was last seen on Friday
Police activity in Pueblo 3/30/21.
Suspect in custody following hours-long standoff in Pueblo on Tuesday