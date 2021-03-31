Man suspected of murdering his girlfriend in Colorado Springs turns himself in months later

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Months after a woman was found clinging to life in a Colorado Springs motel, a suspect is in custody and charged with first-degree murder.

The Colorado Springs Police Department was called to 1411 South Nevada Avenue, the Sun Springs Motel, back on Sept. 28. There they found Elena Alinj with life-threatening injuries. Her boyfriend, Marvin Santiago, was also with her. The very next day, Sept. 29, Alinju succumbed to her injuries.

“Ms. Alinj’s autopsy was initially classified as ‘pending’,” Senior Public Communications Specialist Natashia Kerr with the Colorado Springs Police Department wrote in a release. “On December 7, 2020, detectives received the completed autopsy report for Ms. Alinj from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. Ms. Alinj died from blunt force injuries and strangulation; the El Paso Coroner’s Office has ruled this death as a homicide.”

On March 4, detectives obtained a warrant for the victim’s boyfriend, Santiago. For weeks, authorities tried to find Santiago and even worked with law enforcement in Florida. On Friday, Santiago turned himself in.

Santiago is due in court on April 8 and was being held on no bond as of Tuesday night.

This is still an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

