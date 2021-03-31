FedEx trailer bursts into flames along I-25 in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It looked like a scene straight out of a movie along I-25 in Colorado Wednesday morning.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a FedEx trailer caught fire on the south side of the county, destroying the trailer and many of the packages inside. Thankfully, no one was injured in the massive blaze.

It was about 5 a.m. when authorities received a report the truck had pulled off the highway at mile marker 88 and there was a possible fire. The area is about a dozen miles south of Pueblo. When crews arrived at the scene, they found smoke coming from the front of two trailers being hauled by a FedEx truck. The sheriff’s office is reporting the driver was aware of the smoke and had detached the trailer from the truck, “instinctively” moving the truck and a second trailer away from the smoking trailer. It wasn’t long before the trailer caught fire.

Crews were able to save about half of the cargo in the trailer that was partially covered by flames. Traffic was no impacted by the blaze.

“We thank all our partner agencies for the great teamwork in assisting us with getting this fire under control and preventing it from spreading through the trailer and to the nearby grassland,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, however the sheriff’s office is reporting it appears to be accidental.

