Colorado Springs woman offers to pay criminal for return of her laptop with priceless pictures on it

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman is hoping a cash incentive can bring something back she can’t simply replace by going to the store.

Tayler was excited to get back to a little bit of normalcy during the pandemic. Saturday night she was meeting up with a friend at the Stargazers Theatre and Event Center in Colorado Springs for a concert. It had been some time since she was able to enjoy a night out. The theatre is a couple of blocks east of Memorial Park off Pikes Peak Avenue. While inside, someone broke two windows on her car and snatched her laptop along with a hard drive.

Instead of calling on the community to help catch the crook, Tayler is pleading for the person responsible to bring the laptop back, even offering them money in return.

“The laptop contains irreplaceable family photos,” Tayler wrote on a poster that was shared on social media. “If you felt the need to take this laptop, we will pay you to have it returned. PLEASE!”

Tayler explained she had backed up hundreds of photos of her younger brothers and late grandfather from her laptop to a hard drive. That hard drive was also taken in the crime. She admits it was a mistake to leave the pricey electronics in her vehicle, but she’s willing to do something unorthodox to get it back.

If the criminal is willing to answer Tayler’s plea, they can email AKeith@kktv.com.

If anyone has information on the crime that they want to take to the police, they can call 719-444-7000 and reference case number 21-12235.

