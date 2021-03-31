Colorado Springs General Municipal Election on April 6: View candidate websites
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A general municipal election for Colorado Springs is scheduled for Tuesday, April 6.
Voters will be responsible for electing representatives for the six city council districts. Click here to see which district you live in.
Click here for more information on voting and ballot drop-off locations.
The city council candidates are listed below in the order they will appear on the ballot. Click the candidate’s name to visit their website if one is available.
District 1
District 2
District 3
Henry McCall *No website provided
Olivia Lupia *No website provided
District 4
District 5
District 6
Mike O’Malley *No website provided
