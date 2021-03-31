Advertisement

Colorado Springs General Municipal Election on April 6: View candidate websites

City of Colorado Springs Special Election sample ballot 2021.
City of Colorado Springs Special Election sample ballot 2021.(City of Colorado Springs)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A general municipal election for Colorado Springs is scheduled for Tuesday, April 6.

Voters will be responsible for electing representatives for the six city council districts. Click here to see which district you live in.

Click here for more information on voting and ballot drop-off locations.

The city council candidates are listed below in the order they will appear on the ballot. Click the candidate’s name to visit their website if one is available.

District 1

Jim Mason

Michael Seeger

Glenn Carlson 

Dave Donelson

District 2

Jay Inman

David Noblitt

Dave Geislinger

Randy Helms

District 3

Henry McCall *No website provided

Richard Skorman

Arthur Glynn

Olivia Lupia *No website provided

District 4

Regina English

Yolanda L. Avila

District 5

Nancy Henjum

Matt Zelenok

Karlie Van Arnam

Justin James-Fletcher Hermes

Mary Elizabeth Fabian

District 6

Garfield Johnson

Mike O’Malley *No website provided

