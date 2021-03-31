Advertisement

Alleged DUI driver crashes into La Junta police officer

By Lindsey Grewe
Mar. 31, 2021
LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - A speeding -- and possibly intoxicated -- driver rammed into a a police cruiser Wednesday morning, injuring an officer.

State Patrol says Lt. Mitchell Zgorzynski was driving through the intersection of Harriet Avenue and 5th Street in La Junta just before 6 a.m. when the driver came barreling through. The driver allegedly ran the stop sign and was traveling at a high rate of speed, according to troopers, who didn’t elaborate on how fast he was going.

Both the driver and the police officer sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

The suspect driver has been identified as 38-year-old Christopher Haugen. Haugen is being investigated for reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

