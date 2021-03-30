WANTED: Man suspected of sexual assault on a child in Colorado

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are searching for a man suspected of sexual assault on a child.

On Tuesday, the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office shared a wanted poster for Paul Sandoval. Sandoval was last living in Blanca, Colorado. Blanca is between Walsenburg and Alamosa. His current location is unknown. No details on the case were shared in the post.

“Do not attempt to make contact with this individual,” the sheriff’s office added in the wanted poster.

If you know the location of Sandoval you’re asked to call 719-589-5807.

