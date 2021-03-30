Advertisement

TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her

Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and was engaged to be married this fall.(Phil Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:38 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — A motorist was talking on her cellphone to her future wife when powerful winds blew a tree limb onto her car and killed her, authorities said.

Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and was engaged to be married this fall.

“It happened really quick,” Brittanie Lynn Ritchie told the Morning Sentinel. “She has a phone mounted in her vent. I just heard a crash and then there was nothing.”

Hager was driving in Farmington when a storm that produced gusts topping 50 mph (80 kph) toppled the tree limb and killed her instantly, authorities said.

Hager was the sole occupant, and no other vehicles were involved, said Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles, who called the situation “tragic and unique.”

Hager and Ritchie were both popular on TikTok. Together, they had more than 400,000 followers. Ritchie posted a tearful tribute and said Hager “loved her TikTok fam.”

___

This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of Brittanie Lynn Ritchie’s first name.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs 3/29/21.
Shooting investigation underway at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs Monday
Police respond to the scene of a shooting in northeast Colorado Springs on March 30, 2021.
Shooting on the northeast side of Colorado Springs under investigation Monday night
Many businesses and organizations are encouraging their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine....
Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine appointments still available for Wednesday and Thursday in El Paso County
Monday's Most Wanted for March 29, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: March 29
Where vaccines stand in Colorado as of Monday, March 29, 2021.
Colorado opening COVID-19 vaccines to general public on April 2

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Asian American woman attacked, security guard doesn't come to her aid
GRAPHIC: Video shows vicious attack of Asian American woman in NYC
The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.
‘Major’ pain: Biden’s dog involved in 2nd biting incident
President Joe Biden calls the new Georgia voting law "an atrocity."
GOP governors ignore Biden’s latest plea on mask mandates
Derek Chauvin's trial in death of George Floyd begins with showing jurors video of his final...
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as Floyd stopped moving