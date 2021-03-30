Advertisement

Shooting on the northeast side of Colorado Springs under investigation Monday night

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:07 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting Monday night on the northeast side of Colorado Springs.

At about 8:40 p.m. officers were called to a neighborhood near Cottonwood Creek Park. The park is off of Rangewood Drive between E. Woodmen Road and Dublin Boulevard.

As of 10 p.m., police were not able to share details on a possible suspect or the status of the victim. At that time, police did not believe it was tied to a shooting that happened a few hours earlier at Memorial Park.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs 3/29/21.
Shooting investigation underway at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs Monday night
1 killed in head-on collision outside Alamosa
Monday's Most Wanted for March 29, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: March 29
Andres Pinto, 37, is shown on the left. Zuriah Castillo, 14, is shown on the upper right....
Amber Alert issued for 2 teenage girls from New Mexico
Where vaccines stand in Colorado as of Monday, March 29, 2021.
Colorado opening COVID-19 vaccines to general public on April 2

Latest News

Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley was killed in the line of duty during an active shooter...
Archbishop: Slain officer gave life, showed best of police
Much colder for Tuesday
MUCH colder for Tuesday
A house fire in Pueblo on 3/13/21.
3rd person dies following Pueblo house fire, investigation continues
The fire ended up being small, but could have easily gotten out of hand had it not been...
Crews snuff out small grass fire near busy Centennial and Garden of the Gods intersection