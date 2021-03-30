Shooting investigation underway at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs Monday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating a shooting that happened in broad daylight at a popular park in Colorado Springs on Monday.

Officers were called to Memorial Park at about 5:25 p.m. Police say someone had been shot near Prospect Lake. As of 6:25 p.m. the suspect was at large. The victim was taken to the hospital, their condition wasn’t available last time this article was updated.

No suspect description was immediately available. If you were in the area or live nearby and have information that could be helpful to the police you’re asked to call 719-444-7000.

11 News has a crew at the scene. An entire parking lot was blocked off by crime tape for the investigation. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

