Advertisement

Shooting investigation underway at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs Monday night

Shooting investigation at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs 3/29/21.
Shooting investigation at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs 3/29/21.(KKTV Jon Modic)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating a shooting that happened in broad daylight at a popular park in Colorado Springs on Monday.

Officers were called to Memorial Park at about 5:25 p.m. Police say someone had been shot near Prospect Lake. As of 6:25 p.m. the suspect was at large. The victim was taken to the hospital, their condition wasn’t available last time this article was updated.

No suspect description was immediately available. If you were in the area or live nearby and have information that could be helpful to the police you’re asked to call 719-444-7000.

11 News has a crew at the scene. An entire parking lot was blocked off by crime tape for the investigation. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in head-on collision outside Alamosa
Andres Pinto, 37, is shown on the left. Zuriah Castillo, 14, is shown on the upper right....
Amber Alert issued for 2 teenage girls from New Mexico
Monday's Most Wanted for March 29, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: March 29
Where vaccines stand in Colorado as of Monday, March 29, 2021.
Colorado opening COVID-19 vaccines to general public on April 2
Police officers respond to a reported bar fight in downtown Pueblo. Two men fled when they saw...
Reported bar fight leads to drug bust in Pueblo

Latest News

Colorado opening COVID-19 vaccines to general public on April 2
Vaccine clinic at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs 3/17/21.
Broadmoor World Arena COVID vaccine site ran out of doses on Sunday impacting people with an appointment
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Jurors shown video at ex-officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death
Elitch Gardens in Denver.
Elitch Gardens in Denver to open soon, looking to hire 1,500 seasonal employees