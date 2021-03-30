Advertisement

Sex trafficking crimes brought against Epstein’s ex-girlfriend

FILE - In this July 2, 2020 file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern...
FILE - In this July 2, 2020 file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:10 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors have added sex trafficking charges and another alleged victim in their case against financier Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend, saying a conspiracy to sexually abuse girls stretched over a decade.

Prosecutors say the charges were contained in a rewritten indictment returned Monday by a grand jury in Manhattan federal court.

The indictment added a sex trafficking conspiracy and a sex trafficking charge against the 59-year-old Ghislaine Maxwell.

It alleges that the crimes occurred between 1994 and 2004.

An indictment returned after Maxwell’s July arrest charged her with recruiting and aiding the sexual abuse of three girls between 1994 and 2004. She has pleaded not guilty.

A message seeking comment was sent to her lawyers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs 3/29/21.
Shooting investigation underway at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs Monday night
Monday's Most Wanted for March 29, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: March 29
Where vaccines stand in Colorado as of Monday, March 29, 2021.
Colorado opening COVID-19 vaccines to general public on April 2
Many businesses and organizations are encouraging their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine....
Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine appointments still available for Wednesday and Thursday in El Paso County
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Shooting on the northeast side of Colorado Springs under investigation Monday night

Latest News

Many businesses and organizations are encouraging their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine....
Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine appointments still available for Wednesday and Thursday in El Paso County
A grass fire rages east of the town of Las Animas on March 30, 2021.
Large grass fire burning east of Las Animas
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Biden wants infrastructure package approved over summer
GRAPHIC: Asian American woman attacked, security guard doesn't come to her aid
GRAPHIC: Video shows Asian American woman assaulted on NYC street
On Monday, a flotilla of tugboats, helped by the tides, wrenched the bulbous bow of Ever Given...
With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins