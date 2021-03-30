Advertisement

Red Rocks Amphitheatre expected to open with concerts this season

This Aug. 13, 2008 file photo shows Red Rocks Amphitheater with the City of Denver in the...
This Aug. 13, 2008 file photo shows Red Rocks Amphitheater with the City of Denver in the distance. (FILE)(AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:52 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDEN, Colo. (KKTV) - On top of the service industry getting crushed during the pandemic, concert venues were hit with the hefty burden of canceling countless shows.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, one of the most unique concert venues in the world that calls Colorado home, has a recent update posted to its website for the 2021 schedule:

Facemasks will be required for what venue officials say will be a “touchless” experience. Click here for more on the precautions being taken to allow people back into the venue.

Normally, the capacity for Red Rocks hovers around 9,500. Click here for updates on the schedule for Red Rocks.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs 3/29/21.
Shooting investigation underway at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs Monday
Police respond to the scene of a shooting in northeast Colorado Springs on March 30, 2021.
Shooting on the northeast side of Colorado Springs under investigation Monday night
Many businesses and organizations are encouraging their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine....
Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine appointments still available for Wednesday and Thursday in El Paso County
Monday's Most Wanted for March 29, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: March 29
Where vaccines stand in Colorado as of Monday, March 29, 2021.
Colorado opening COVID-19 vaccines to general public on April 2

Latest News

Officer Eric Talley laid down his life to protect others.
WATCH: Memorial service for Officer Eric Talley, Colorado hero
FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 file photo, a person types on a laptop in Miami.
IRS warns of phishing scam targeting colleges, universities
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Police activity in Pueblo neighborhood Tuesday afternoon as authorities ask the public to avoid the area
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Social Security recipients to soon receive stimulus checks