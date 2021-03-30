Red Rocks Amphitheatre expected to open with concerts this season
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:52 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GOLDEN, Colo. (KKTV) - On top of the service industry getting crushed during the pandemic, concert venues were hit with the hefty burden of canceling countless shows.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, one of the most unique concert venues in the world that calls Colorado home, has a recent update posted to its website for the 2021 schedule:
Facemasks will be required for what venue officials say will be a “touchless” experience. Click here for more on the precautions being taken to allow people back into the venue.
Normally, the capacity for Red Rocks hovers around 9,500. Click here for updates on the schedule for Red Rocks.
