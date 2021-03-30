Red Rocks Amphitheatre expected to open with concerts this season

GOLDEN, Colo. (KKTV) - On top of the service industry getting crushed during the pandemic, concert venues were hit with the hefty burden of canceling countless shows.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, one of the most unique concert venues in the world that calls Colorado home, has a recent update posted to its website for the 2021 schedule:

“Red Rocks has received approval from the State to open for our 80th anniversary season at a capacity of 2500 for physically distanced shows! To learn about the Covid event and venue protocols we’ve put in place, visit our Covid-19 Guidelines page. To review the list of events that have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, click here. Please know the 2021 schedule may still be subject to change depending on artist availability, tour schedules and Covid-related conditions. For the latest official updates, sign up to receive our email announcements. Guests are welcome until one hour after sunset. Concessions are being sold on the Top Plaza – the Ship Rock Grille remains closed. Vehicles will not be permitted to enter the park after 7 p.m. Face coverings are required in the amphitheatre and must be kept on your person at all times.”

Facemasks will be required for what venue officials say will be a “touchless” experience. Click here for more on the precautions being taken to allow people back into the venue.

Normally, the capacity for Red Rocks hovers around 9,500. Click here for updates on the schedule for Red Rocks.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.