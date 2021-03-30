Police activity in Pueblo neighborhood Tuesday afternoon as authorities ask the public to avoid the area
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were asking the public to avoid a neighborhood in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.
The neighborhood impacted is near Mountain View Cemetery on the southwest side of the city.
At about 2:30 p.m. police posted the following to Twitter:
