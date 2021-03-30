Police activity in Pueblo neighborhood Tuesday afternoon as authorities ask the public to avoid the area

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were asking the public to avoid a neighborhood in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.

The neighborhood impacted is near Mountain View Cemetery on the southwest side of the city.

At about 2:30 p.m. police posted the following to Twitter:

IMPORTANT NOTICE



Please avoid the area on Northern Avenue between Beulah Ave. and Jackson St. due to police activity. Please find an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/tHxfzbA9wg — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) March 30, 2021

11 News has multiple calls into police and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.