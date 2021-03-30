MISSING: Colorado woman was last seen on Friday

HOOPER, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are hoping the public can help them locate a woman who hasn’t been seen since Friday.

On Tuesday, the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office posted information about Jacqueline Stephens who also goes by Jacqueline Bircher. A photo of Stephens is at the top of this article. She was last seen at about noon on Friday in Alamosa on the south side of the state. Stephens is from the small town of Hooper.

She may be driving a 2016 white Ford Flex with Colorado license plate VCQ-918.

If you have information on her location you’re asked to call the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 589-5807.

