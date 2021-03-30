Memorial service to be held Tuesday for fallen hero

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - The life of a fallen hero will be celebrated Tuesday.

Officer Eric Talley selflessly put his life on the line to protect employees and customers during a shooting rampage inside a Boulder King Soopers on March 22. He led the first officers on scene into the store and was killed while confronting the gunman. His actions prevented the shooter from claiming even more victims on that horrible afternoon.

“He was willing to die to protect others,” said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold.

Tuesday, a public memorial is being held to honor the life and service of this valiant officer, husband and father of seven. The memorial service begins at 11 a.m. at Flatirons Community Church in Boulder. Due to the pandemic, seating will be restricted inside the church, so the service will streamed to allow anyone who wants to watch to do so.

We will embed the stream into this article once the service starts. It can also be viewed on our 11 News Facebook page and the 11 Breaking News Center.

Talley’s procession will leave Thornton at 9:50 a.m. and arrive at the church at 10:30 a.m.

@boulderpolice Officer Talley's procession will depart Thornton at 9:50 a.m. Tues, Mar 30. It'll travel north on I-25 from 104th. Exit west on Hwy 7 (exit 229), then south on N 119th St, then west on E. South Boulder Rd. Arrives @flatironschurch at approx 10:30 a.m. https://t.co/5yCIWtoFTs — FallenHeroCO (@COFallenHero) March 29, 2021

