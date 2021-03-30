Large grass fire burning east of Las Animas

LAS ANIMAS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters in Bent County say they have some containment on a grass fire raging east of Las Animas overnight.

Crews worked all night long to get the upper hand on the fire, which is burning off Highway 50 near John Martin Reservoir State Park.

According to Deputy Caylan Garcia, who also works as a firefighter, the blaze was first reported just after 10:20 Monday night.

“The fire started near Highway 50 at mile marker 408 and burned south towards County Road JJ and jumped that county road and continued burning southwest,” he told 11 News.

The fire is mostly burning in a swampy creek bottom. At one point, the flames did approach a home, but firefighters were able to protect the structure and knock the fire back. The area where the fire is located is rural, and no other homes or buildings were ever threatened.

Since firefighters have been battling the blaze entirely at night, they have not been able to confirm acreage. Garcia described the fire as “big.” Weather permitting, firefighters hope to fly a drone over the area after sunrise to get a better idea on a size.

Fire danger was extremely high Monday, but crews currently do not know what started the blaze.

Bent County is expected to get some light snow showers by Tuesday evening.

