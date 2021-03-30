Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine appointments still available for Wednesday and Thursday in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As of Monday night, there were hundreds of appointments still available for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in El Paso County.

The clinic is scheduled to run on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Those eligible can register for the clinic in the following links:

FOR WEDNESDAY 3/31 CLICK HERE

FOR THURSDAY 4/1 CLICK HERE

WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR THIS CLINIC?

Phase 1B.4 includes people 50 and older, student-facing higher education employees, frontline essential workers including food service and manufacturing, faith leaders, continuity of local and state government, adults who received a placebo during a COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial, and people ages 16-49 with one or more high-risk conditions. To view the full eligibility list click here.

***Starting Friday (4/2) everyone ages 16 and older will be eligible for a vaccine in Colorado***

‘Vaccines for all’ community vaccination sites



Sunday – Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Register:

Adams County - Dick’s Sporting Goods ParkSunday – Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Register: centura.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information/vaccine-events

Call: 720-263-5737



Friday – Monday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Register:

El Paso County - Broadmoor World ArenaFriday – Monday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Register: centura.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information/vaccine-events

Call: 720-263-5737



Monday - Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m

Register: Mesa County - Grand Junction Convention CenterMonday - Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.mRegister: health.mesacounty.us/covid19/vaccine/





Monday - Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Register: Larimer County - The Ranch Events ComplexMonday - Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Register: larimerhealth.secure.force.com/Vaccine/





Friday – Monday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Register: Pueblo County - Colorado State FairgroundsFriday – Monday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Register: centura.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information/vaccine-events

Call: 720-263-5737

