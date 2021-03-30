Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine appointments still available for Wednesday and Thursday in El Paso County
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As of Monday night, there were hundreds of appointments still available for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in El Paso County.
The clinic is scheduled to run on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Those eligible can register for the clinic in the following links:
FOR WEDNESDAY 3/31 CLICK HERE
FOR THURSDAY 4/1 CLICK HERE
WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR THIS CLINIC?
Phase 1B.4 includes people 50 and older, student-facing higher education employees, frontline essential workers including food service and manufacturing, faith leaders, continuity of local and state government, adults who received a placebo during a COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial, and people ages 16-49 with one or more high-risk conditions. To view the full eligibility list click here.
***Starting Friday (4/2) everyone ages 16 and older will be eligible for a vaccine in Colorado***
‘Vaccines for all’ community vaccination sites
- Adams County - Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
Sunday – Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Register: centura.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information/vaccine-events
Call: 720-263-5737
- El Paso County - Broadmoor World Arena
Friday – Monday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Register: centura.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information/vaccine-events
Call: 720-263-5737
- Mesa County - Grand Junction Convention Center
Monday - Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m
Register: health.mesacounty.us/covid19/vaccine/
- Larimer County - The Ranch Events Complex
Monday - Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Register: larimerhealth.secure.force.com/Vaccine/
- Pueblo County - Colorado State Fairgrounds
Friday – Monday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Register: centura.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information/vaccine-events
Call: 720-263-5737
Call 2-11 or (866) 760-6489 Text your ZIP CODE to 898-211 CO-HELP Colorado’s call line for general questions about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
