Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine appointments still available for Wednesday and Thursday in El Paso County

Many businesses and organizations are encouraging their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Some are even offering a monetary incentive to those who do get vaccinated.(KSFY)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As of Monday night, there were hundreds of appointments still available for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in El Paso County.

The clinic is scheduled to run on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Those eligible can register for the clinic in the following links:

FOR WEDNESDAY 3/31 CLICK HERE

FOR THURSDAY 4/1 CLICK HERE

WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR THIS CLINIC?

Phase 1B.4 includes people 50 and older, student-facing higher education employees, frontline essential workers including food service and manufacturing, faith leaders, continuity of local and state government, adults who received a placebo during a COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial, and people ages 16-49 with one or more high-risk conditions. To view the full eligibility list click here.

***Starting Friday (4/2) everyone ages 16 and older will be eligible for a vaccine in Colorado***

‘Vaccines for all’ community vaccination sites

Call 2-11 or (866) 760-6489 Text your ZIP CODE to 898-211 CO-HELP Colorado’s call line for general questions about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

