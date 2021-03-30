Advertisement

Archbishop: Slain officer gave life, showed best of police

Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley was killed in the line of duty during an active shooter...
Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley was killed in the line of duty during an active shooter situation on March 22, 2021.(Boulder Police)
DENVER (AP) — Denver’s Catholic archbishop says a police officer shot and killed after rushing into a supermarket where a gunman opened fire sacrificed his life and showed what is best about the police, whom he said are too often taken for granted.

Archbishop Samuel Aquila spoke Monday during a funeral Mass for Officer Eric Talley. He said Talley lived Jesus’ words that there is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for others.

The Mass was conducted in Latin, the style that was beloved by Talley. Police say he led an initial team of officers into the store within 30 seconds of arriving.

