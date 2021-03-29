Wind gusts cause major delays at DIA on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Travelers coming in and out of the Denver International Airport on Monday were hit with major delays because of the wind.

The delays for some flights were up to 90 minutes last time this article was updated.

Just before 3:30 p.m. officials at DIA posted the following to Twitter:

Attn travelers: Anticipate delays due to high winds of around 55 mph 💨 — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) March 29, 2021

The FAA posted the following to its website:

“Due to WEATHER / WIND, there is a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving Denver International Airport, Denver, CO (DEN). This is causing some arriving flights to be delayed an average of 1 hour and 32 minutes. To see if you may be affected, select your departure airport and check “Delays by Destination.”

