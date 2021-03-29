Advertisement

Wearing masks can help with allergies this spring

Asthma and Allergy Associates masks
Asthma and Allergy Associates masks(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:36 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local doctor says wearing masks can help with allergies this spring.

Masks should be able to filter fine, particulate matter, and even pollen.

Dr. Daniel Soteres of Asthma and Allergy Associates said any mask is better than no mask to protect yourself from pollen this spring. That includes a cloth, surgical or N-95 mask, or even double masking if your allergies are stronger.

“Find the mask that works for you that you’re comfortable working with and being outside with and go for it,” said Soteres.

Experts recommend washing your masks after a day of use, or even a half-day of use, depending on what you’re doing.

