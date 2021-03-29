Voice of the consumer: Looking to donate after King Soopers shooting? Here’s how to help

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People around the state are mourning the loss of the 10 people who were shot and killed at a King Soopers in Boulder last week.

When tragedies like this happen, people often want to know how they can help. The Boulder Office of Emergency Management shared a list of several organizations that are supporting the families of the victims.Donations for Officer Talley can be made through the Colorado State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police by visiting www.coloradofop.org. You can also support Officer Talley’s family by donating to the Boulder County Injured & Fallen Officer Fund at www.bouldercounty.org/safety/sheriff/fallen-officer-fund/.

The Colorado Healing Fund is collecting donations to support the needs of victims, families and the larger community a. You can find more information at www.coloradohealingfund.org.Community Foundation Boulder County is also collecting donations through the Boulder County Crisis Fund. You can make donations to that organization at www.commfound.org.If you have additional questions about donations, you can email esf19@bouldercounty.org.

Again, these are the official sites that the Boulder Office of Emergency Management is encouraging people to donate to. Be wary of scammers who might try to capitalize on this event by preying on your good intentions.

When it comes to donation scams, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) said one red flag is when people pressure you to support their cause. Always listen to your gut. If someone is on the phone or going door to door and makes you feel uncomfortable or harassed, don’t give them money.This is a hard time for many of us. The Boulder Office of Emergency Management also shared resources for anyone who needs mental or emotional support. You can contact the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or text ‘TalkWithUs’ to 66746. You can also call Mental Health Partners at 303-443-8500 or visit www.mhpcolorado.org. Colorado Crisis Services has a 24/7 hotline you can call at 1-844-493-8255.

At KKTV 11 News, we also spoke with the executive director of Kidpower in Colorado Springs about how parents should talk to their kids about what happened in Boulder.

“What we recommend is that you be factual, that you be simple in your responses, but most of all, that you listen and that you be available for them,” Jan Isaacs Henry said. “We want to be as responsive to our kids and not to supply our own worries and our own concerns on top of it. So we want to know what our kids are thinking.”You can find more resources about how to talk to kids about tragedies at www.kidpowercs.org.

Click here to read the original column on gazette.com.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.