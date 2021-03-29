Advertisement

USC shuts down Oregon 82-68 to end 20-year Elite Eight wait

Oregon guard Amauri Hardy (11) and guard LJ Figueroa (12) walk off the court with teammate...
Oregon guard Amauri Hardy (11) and guard LJ Figueroa (12) walk off the court with teammate after a Sweet 16 game against Southern California in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. Southern California won 82-68. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:14 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Isaiah White scored 22 points and Southern California shut down Oregon’s potent offense to reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 2001 with an 82-68 win in the West Region semifinals.

Pac-12 After Dark Indy style turned into a lights-out performance by USC. The Trojans clipped the high-flying Ducks with their length on the perimeter and 7-footer Evan Mobley in the middle. Offensively, the region’s No. 6 seed bobbed and weaved through the holes in Oregon’s defense, shooting 57% and 10 of 17 from 3.

The all-around domination put three Pac-12 teams in the Elite Eight for the first time in 20 years and gives USC a shot at undefeated Gonzaga in the regional final.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/28/2021 10:57:55 PM (GMT -6:00)

